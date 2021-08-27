salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.55.

NYSE:CRM opened at $267.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

