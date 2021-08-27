salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.55.

CRM stock opened at $267.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.68. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. United Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $281,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

