Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 215,204 shares.The stock last traded at $237.96 and had previously closed at $235.89.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.95.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Saia by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,904,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Saia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

