Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $135.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Sachem Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 930.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 203.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 396,870 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

