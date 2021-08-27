Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,264 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $64,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,885,000 after purchasing an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,960,000 after purchasing an additional 159,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.62. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

