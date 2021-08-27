Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 793,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $78,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

