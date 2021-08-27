Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,542 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.80% of CyrusOne worth $71,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

CONE stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,849.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

