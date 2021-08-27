Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 208,148 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,148 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $68,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,220,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of CCEP opened at $57.68 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

