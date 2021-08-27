Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 177,440 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $74,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NYSE FE opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

