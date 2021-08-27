Rupiah Token (IDRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $5.59 million and $1.18 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00749026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00098301 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

