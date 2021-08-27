Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 220.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 84,506 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 514.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 128,180.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,212. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.55.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

