RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPT traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $12.99. 7,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,180. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPT Realty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.04% of RPT Realty worth $42,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.