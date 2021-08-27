Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$140.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$139.94.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$132.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$127.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,449.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

