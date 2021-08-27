Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,877 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

ROIC opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

