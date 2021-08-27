Royal Bank of Canada Sells 19,436 Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of PUI opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

