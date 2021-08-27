Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 428 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $235.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

