Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $109.29 and last traded at $105.69, with a volume of 10593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 58.68%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

