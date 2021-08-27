Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 61.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,291 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VBI Vaccines by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

