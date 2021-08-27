Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

