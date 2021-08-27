Royal Bank of Canada Has $199,000 Stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Root were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $11,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,534,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

ROOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06. Root, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

