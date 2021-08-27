Royal Bank of Canada Has $199,000 Stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 104.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Root were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Root by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Root by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.46. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Root has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

