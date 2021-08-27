Royal Bank of Canada Has $185,000 Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 172.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.