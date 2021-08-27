Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $236,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Brombach purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 9,500 shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,288 shares of company stock valued at $333,997.

XFLT stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

