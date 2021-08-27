Royal Bank of Canada Buys 428 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $1,659,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.55 on Friday. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $235.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.