Rotten Price Tops $0.0023 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Rotten coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Rotten has a market cap of $237,757.92 and $233.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00758629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00100276 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 101,801,159 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.