Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

