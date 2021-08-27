Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $12,470,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.