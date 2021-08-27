Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

COHU stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,508. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,670. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 37.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cohu by 32.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 296,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

