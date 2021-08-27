Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 493.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 196,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 163,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,845. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.06. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.