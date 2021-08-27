Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 859 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.61. 8,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

