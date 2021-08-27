Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 390.5% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,474 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.75. 5,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,250. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.