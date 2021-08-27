Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,420 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.92. 146,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

