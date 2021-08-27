Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,471,000 after acquiring an additional 161,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.59. 1,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,637. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.12.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

