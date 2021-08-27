Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,912 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $106.74. 100,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,664. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

