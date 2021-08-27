Ronit Capital LLP Raises Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for 3.2% of Ronit Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 7,506,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,731,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

