Ronit Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.25. 1,205,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,223. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

