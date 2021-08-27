Ronit Capital LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Marlin Technology comprises about 1.8% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FINMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $99,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

FINMU stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 2,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,270. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

