Rollins Financial Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,723 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.92. 42,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.90. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

