Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.89 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $7.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.25.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock worth $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.66. The company had a trading volume of 333,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $322.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

