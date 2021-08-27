Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Up 950.0% in August

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,058,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCPIQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics.

