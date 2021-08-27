Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Up 950.0% in August

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,058,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCPIQ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals
