Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

COST opened at $449.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $421.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62. The firm has a market cap of $198.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

