Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of RSKD opened at $26.02 on Monday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

