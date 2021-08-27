Riskified Ltd Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.41) Per Share (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Riskified in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riskified’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Riskified alerts:

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

RSKD stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.