Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce sales of $37.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the lowest is $35.60 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,809.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year sales of $144.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $159.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

REPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $105,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,694 shares of company stock valued at $474,722. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $364,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. 15,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,287. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.