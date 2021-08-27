Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 10,733.3% in August

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 10,733.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

