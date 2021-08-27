Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,626 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.33. 249,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

