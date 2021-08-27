Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Buys 133,194 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,212,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $140,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.04. 526,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,938. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

