RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $680.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.94.
RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE:RH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $711.00. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.85. RH has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RH by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in RH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
