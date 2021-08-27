RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $680.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.94.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:RH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $711.00. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.85. RH has a 1 year low of $292.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RH by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in RH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

