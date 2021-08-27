REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $81.30

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $81.30, but opened at $85.09. REX American Resources shares last traded at $85.20, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

REX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $509.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

