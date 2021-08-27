Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 29,563 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $9,871,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,640,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

